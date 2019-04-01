Services
Marilyn Rhoads
Clive - Marilyn L. Rhoads, 84, of Clive, Iowa passed away on March 29, 2019 at Madrid Home after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is preceded in death by her husband; Wilbur Rhoads, and survived by her three children; Steve Teske of Winterset, Iowa, Teri Teske Riggs of Atlanta, Georgia, and Lisa Teske Olk of Ankeny, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W First St., Ankeny, IA 50023) from 5-7pm. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:30am at the Ankeny Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Marilyn's name to the or A. Heinz 57 Pet Rescue. Online condolences and thoughtful memories can be shared on Marilyn's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 1, 2019
