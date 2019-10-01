Services
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
Marilyn Snell


1933 - 2019
Marilyn Snell Obituary
Marilyn Snell

Osceola - Marilyn Jean Snell, was born 02/09/1933 and died Sunday, 09/29/2019 at 86 years of age.

Marilyn is survived by, husband, Robert Snell of Osceola, son, Michael (Martha) Snell of Osceola, daughter, Melinda (Roger) Stephenson of Blue Springs, MO, son, Merrill (Melissa) Snell of Osceola, 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Wednesday 10/2/2019 at 10:30 am. Family will greet friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery.

Memorial to the Osceola United Methodist Woman

www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 1, 2019
