|
|
Marilyn Snell
Osceola - Marilyn Jean Snell, was born 02/09/1933 and died Sunday, 09/29/2019 at 86 years of age.
Marilyn is survived by, husband, Robert Snell of Osceola, son, Michael (Martha) Snell of Osceola, daughter, Melinda (Roger) Stephenson of Blue Springs, MO, son, Merrill (Melissa) Snell of Osceola, 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Wednesday 10/2/2019 at 10:30 am. Family will greet friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorial to the Osceola United Methodist Woman
www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 1, 2019