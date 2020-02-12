|
Marilyn Stafford
Winterset (formerly of Lorimor) - Marilyn Stafford, 89, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Winterset Care Center North.
A visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel, with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Lorimor Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Marilyn was born February 11, 1930 in Lorimor, Iowa. She worked in Des Moines and Kansas City as well as the Lorimor Post Office.
She is survived by her sister, Ardis Hulbert; 6 of her 7 grandchildren.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Myrtle Booth; her husband, Harold; her son, Dale Stafford; and her daughter, Linda Padila.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020