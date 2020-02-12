Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Winterset Chapel
1823 N. John Wayne Drive
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-4080
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Winterset Chapel
1823 N. John Wayne Drive
Winterset, IA 50273
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Winterset Chapel
1823 N. John Wayne Drive
Winterset, IA 50273
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Stafford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Stafford


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Stafford Obituary
Marilyn Stafford

Winterset (formerly of Lorimor) - Marilyn Stafford, 89, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Winterset Care Center North.

A visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel, with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Lorimor Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.

Marilyn was born February 11, 1930 in Lorimor, Iowa. She worked in Des Moines and Kansas City as well as the Lorimor Post Office.

She is survived by her sister, Ardis Hulbert; 6 of her 7 grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Myrtle Booth; her husband, Harold; her son, Dale Stafford; and her daughter, Linda Padila.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -