Services
Carson-Stapp Funeral Home
406 3rd St NE
Dayton, IA 50530
(515) 547-2512
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Tell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Tell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Tell Obituary
Marilyn Tell

Dayton - Marilyn Jean (Richardson) Tell, 91, of Dayton, Iowa, passed away on Monday February 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the Paula J. Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Dayton with a luncheon to follow. Pastor Kay. Christie will officiate. Burial will be in the Dayton Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be at Carson ~ Stapp Funeral Home in Dayton on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. For online obituaries & condolences visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -