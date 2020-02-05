|
|
Marilyn Tell
Dayton - Marilyn Jean (Richardson) Tell, 91, of Dayton, Iowa, passed away on Monday February 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the Paula J. Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Dayton with a luncheon to follow. Pastor Kay. Christie will officiate. Burial will be in the Dayton Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be at Carson ~ Stapp Funeral Home in Dayton on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. For online obituaries & condolences visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020