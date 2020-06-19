Marilyn Thomas

Marilyn Ruth Child Thomas passed away on June 1, 2020 at Ramsey Village in Des Moines, Iowa.Marilyn, the daughter of Harold and Ruth (Lindberg) Child was born on February 22, 1935. She was a January 1953 graduate of East High and attended Simpson College, Drake University and received her BA degree from the University of Iowa in 1957.Marilyn married Richard H. Thomas on October 26, 1958. She retired from the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Des Moines as a registered nurse in 1993.Her memberships included: United Methodist Women, East High Alumni Association, Chapter HX PEO, Urbandale Garden Club, The Nature Conservancy, Audubon Society and Sierra Club.A lifelong Des Moines resident and proud East-sider, Marilyn was thoughtful, generous and talented at maintaining longtime friendships. She had an inquisitive mind with eclectic interests and was passionately involved in causes she believed in. Her sense of humor (inherited from her dad) uplifted all who knew her. She noticed the beauty of the natural world and had a deep appreciation for the simple every day experiences in life.She loved: her family, friends, her cousin Nancy who she considered a sister, her church, traveling, nature, reading, movies, people watching and plays at the Des Moines Community Playhouse.She is survived by daughters Kathy and Linda Thomas (John Latour), cousin Nancy Burgett and family, several nieces and nephews and family friend Boris Worister. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and grandparents.A celebration of life will be held on a date to be determined in the future. Memorials may be directed to Windsor United Methodist Church, 6222 University Ave. Des Moines, Iowa 50311 or The Nature Conservancy in Iowa, 505 5th Ave. Suite 930, Des Moines, Iowa, 50309. Online condolences can be sent to the family at