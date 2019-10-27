Resources
St. Charles - Services for Micky, age 85, will be held 11:00 A.M.,Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Charles Parish Church in St. Charles. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services on Tuesday at St. Charles Parish Church. Interment will follow services at Union Chapel Cemetery in rural Madison County.

Micky is survived by her husband Wayne of rural St. Charles; children, Nancy (Vance) Patrilla of Toddville, IA; Deb (Brian) Adams of Iowa City, Iowa and son, Steve (Chris) Young of Kissimmee, FL; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to St. Charles Parish Church, 305 West Main Street, St. Charles, IA. 50240.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
