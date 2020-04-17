|
Marilynn Crane Armstrong
West Des Moines - Marilynn Armstrong, loving daughter, wife and mother, was gathered into the arms of her Lord and Savior on April 15, 2020, at Regency Care Center in Norwalk, Iowa.
Beloved daughter of Andrew and Dorothy Crane, Marilynn was born on March 12, 1928 in Des Moines. Growing up on the south side, she attended Howe Elementary School and Lincoln High School. Following graduation in 1946, she went to work at Bankers Life. In 1948, she married Roy Torode and became a full-time Mom in 1950 when she had the first of their five children. Marilynn and Roy divorced in 1971. She returned to work in Parks and Recreation for the City of Des Moines. While working for the City, she met Richard "Mike" Armstrong, and they were married in September 1980. Marilynn took early retirement in 1989. She liked to joke that she retired then because she and Mike had planned a trip to San Francisco and the City wouldn't give her time off to go on their vacation. Ironically, their trip to San Francisco had to be postponed due to the San Francisco earthquake.
While a young child, Marilynn was a victim of the polio epidemic, which affected her left leg and foot. Even though she endured several surgeries on her foot, she did not let that stop her from leading an active life and being involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She attended their sporting events, dance, baton and music programs and recitals. And she loved being able to entertain her grandchildren, taking them to the park, swimming lessons, the movies, and playing countless games of Yahtzee.
Marilynn had a great love of music. She was a talented and accomplished pianist, playing classical pieces to show tunes. And she amazed her family and friends by playing anything "by ear" that she was asked to perform. While in high school, she accompanied music classes and performances, as well as singing in choir. She also accompanied her church choir at Indianola Heights Christian Church, and later at Fort Des Moines Methodist Church.
Marilynn enjoyed reading, baking and cooking, and she and Mike attended numerous events at the Des Moines Civic Center. But most of all, she loved being with family, and hosting family and holiday dinners. She was famous for her Norwegian Christmas bread, and her pecan pies.
As the years passed, Marilynn was forced to use crutches, canes, and then a walker to get around. But that did not stop her from traveling with Mike on several wonderful vacations. Some of their favorite trips included visiting her ancestors' home in Norway; Salt Lake City, where they attended a program by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir; and Hawaii, where she was thrilled to wade in the surf. Other favorite vacations included the Alps in Switzerland, Alaska, Canada, the Smokey Mountains, Washington D.C., and New England in the fall, her favorite season. They also made several trips to Springfield, Missouri to visit Mike's sister Nancy and brother-in-law George, and they and other family members all traveled to Manhattan, Kansas to tailgate and cheer on Kansas State at many football games.
In 1996, Marilynn and Mike said goodbye to the south side and moved to West Des Moines. At that time, she and Mike joined West Des Moines Christian Church, where she was a devoted member. Their new home had a large deck, where Marilynn loved to feed the birds and squirrels. They also "hosted" a family of raccoons, an adult with three little ones, who would nightly climb the stairs to the deck, look in the glass door, and wait for their treats.
In August 2014, Marilynn suffered a fall and broke several bones in both feet. Unable to walk, she moved into Regency Care Center to recover. At that time, her strength began to decline, forcing her to use a wheelchair. Her memory also began to falter, leading to a diagnosis of dementia. Although becoming forgetful and having speaking issues, she still loved to talk with friends and family, her ministers and other visiting church members, and the nurses and aides at Regency. She loved laughing at something that tickled her funny bone and hearing the scriptures that calmed her. Marilynn remained at Regency Care Center until she passed peacefully in her sleep on April 15, 2020.
Marilynn is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 39 years, Mike Armstrong, who faithfully spent nearly every afternoon with her at Regency for the length of her stay; her children, Steve (Chris) Torode, Christine (Verne) Winter, Mike (Tami Jo) Torode, Brian (Pat) Torode, and Greg (Tami Sue) Torode; her grandchildren: Faith, Mike, Crystal, Tom, Dan, and Tatum Torode, and Melissa and Matthew Winter; her nieces, Debi Hartman and Sandy Crane; her nephew, Jim (Maureen) Crane; and several great-grandchildren.
Marilynn was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Fred Crane; sister, Carol Crane; and her fur babies, Wendy, Tiffy, Sasha, and Puffy.
A private family burial will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Des Moines on April 21, 2020.
Marilynn's family is grateful to Regency Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for the loving care Marilynn received.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Animal Rescue League is suggested. Condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020