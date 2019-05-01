|
Mario A. Zenti
Des Moines - Mario A. Zenti, 94, passed away at his home peacefully on April 27, 2019.
He was born on February 15, 1925 to Abele and Pierina Zenti in Riva Di Solto, Italy. Mario emigrated to the United States on September 5, 1939, four days after the outbreak of WWII. He attended St. Anthony School and Dowling High School. He served honorably in the United States Army, 10th Mtn. Division stationed in Vail, CO during the Second World War.
Mario was a self-made businessman who built an ornamental iron business into a successful structural iron business, working and estimating jobs for 70 years. He enjoyed wine making, (a pioneer in Des Moines), and cooking. Mario was a stern but loving husband and father.
He is survived by his sons, Mario Jr., Carlo (Kristy), and Alberto (Linda); daughter, Elizabeth (Bart) Butler; daughter-in-law, Dana; eight grandchildren; siblings, Tino (Carmen), Benjamin (Vonnie) and Louis (Cece) and Angela; and a host of extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Shirley and his son, Stephan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Avenue. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at the church. Mario will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019