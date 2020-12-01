1/1
Marion Papich
Marion Papich

Slater - Marion Albert Papich, 91, a resident of the Madrid Home, formerly of Slater, passed away Saturday evening, November 28, 2020 at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames following a brief illness.

Funeral Mass: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 5th at Saint Malachy's Catholic Church, Madrid. Burial with military honors will follow at the Ames Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5:30 P.M. Friday at Soderstrum Funeral Home in Slater and after 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. The rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing will be required for all services and capacity will be limited during visitations.

Marion is survived by his children, Michael (Karen) Papich, Cedar Rapids and Julie (Stefan) Ryon, Fort Worth, Texas; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; his parents, Milo and Mary (Kocur) Papich, and two uncles, George (Phyllis) Kocur, Des Moines and Frank (Barbara) Kocur, Knoxville, Tennessee.

Marion retired from the John Deere Des Moines Works in 1987 after more than 38 years of service.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
