Marion WilliamsLacona - Funeral services for Marion Williams, 81, of Lacona will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Lacona. Interment will be at Cochran Cemetery following the service. Family will receive friends at the funeral home in Lacona on Wednesday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Memorials will be designated at a later date. The service and visitation will be conducted under CDC Guidelines, which includes social distancing measures, and masks are recommended. The service may also be viewed on the Pierschbacher Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at the service time.Marion passed away at home on July 4, 2020 at the age of 81 years. She will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Including her husband of 62 years, Harlan; children: Bruce (Peggy) Williams, Troy Williams, Carrie (Mike) Beck, Larrie (Cassy) Williams, and Gina Williams; 10 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; siblings: Gene (Marilyn) Marsh, Carl (Pat) Marsh, Sharon Rhae, Roger Marsh, Neva (Leland) McCormick, and Sherry (Robert) Lamb.