Marjorie A. Salazar
West Des Moines - Marjorie Ann Salazar known by those close to her as Margie, left this earth, surrounded by her devoted husband, daughters and loving family, to enter the arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday April 3, 2019 in Des Moines.
Margie was born on April 23, 1961 in Des Moines, Iowa to Robert and Alice Burch. She grew up in West Des Moines. Margie graduated from Valley High School in 1979. She first met the love of her life, Timothy Salazar, when she was 12 years old. When Timothy was working at the Pester Derby, Margie would hide in the alley behind the Pester Derby Gas Station and throw rocks at him. This is where the journey began. While dating in high school, Timothy would visit her when she worked at the Country Kitchen and leave her love notes and big tips… even as big as his entire paycheck once! He said he knew their future was meant to be together. They married on May 10, 1980 and were blessed with three beautiful and talented daughters, Maria Christina, Jessica Renae and Christina Louise. Timothy and Margie adored their daughters and supported them in every endeavor. There wasn't an event or function that they did not attend to show their support and love. This carried on through the years to their grandchildren as well.
Margie was completely devoted to GOD, her husband and her family. She was a very organized and disciplined person and did everything with integrity and excellence. Margie always strove to do the "right" thing and never hesitated. She was selfless, would do anything for anyone and never expected anything in return. With her "can do" personality, any request was often met by the phrase "We'll figure out a way, don't you worry about it". She truly honored and loved her parents, parent-in-laws, brothers and sister, brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and everyone that fell into the category of family and friends. Margie's parents instilled these strong values and work ethics in her from an early age.
Margie was very knowledgeable and impactful in her professional career. She developed quality relationships with those around her and collaborated with many persons of influence but you would never know it, for she was very humble and never touted herself. Margie worked for the State of Iowa as an Administrative Assistant 2 for the Dairy Products Bureau and Animal Industry. She had such a close relationship with her co-workers and was well respected.
Margie loved figure skating. This was reflected in their best dates, as they loved to walk to American Legion Park to ice skate. Throughout these walks and talks, their relationship deepened as their love for each other grew and they became one. They would also go roller skating at Skate West. She was both a Hawkeye and a Cyclone fan and loved watching her sports! Margie loved the outdoors and camping with friends and family. Three places at which you could always count on seeing Timothy and Margie were Valley High School sporting or band events, Cutty's Campground and, of course, the Iowa State Fair.
As years progressed, the Iowa State Fair Grounds became their home of reflection. They would find the highest point of the fairgrounds to slow down and be in awe of what God had created before them. These quiet areas became a sacred place for Timothy and Margie to reflect on their life and future. At times, they would get a chuckle because Barney Fife would show up and wave. It became an inside joke, as Timothy and Margie would play a game of fox and mouse with the security officer. As Barney Fife got closer, someone always said, "Here comes Barney." Margie's constant smile and positive attitude was a light to so many. Even during illness, she always stayed positive and strong and would always say, "Whatever the Lord wants, I'm at peace with it." She was truly an example for many to follow.
Margie is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Timothy; her children Maria (Ryan) Babcock, Jessica (Craig) Imme and Christina (Nathan Deutmeyer) Salazar; parents, Robert and Alice Burch; siblings, Marilyn (Michael) Keeney, Jim (Christie) Burch, and Michael (Dana) Burch; grandchildren, Kayla Babcock, Chloe Brooks, Timothy Babcock, Benjamin Babcock, Grace Imme, and two new grandbabies arriving in May and June; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. A visitation with the family and friends will be from 5-8 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday April 8, 2019 at McLaren's Funeral Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019