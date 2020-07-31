Marjorie Benson

Marjorie BensonAmes - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother of natural causes at the Israel Hospice House, Ames Iowa.Marjorie was born to Henry and Florence Spies in the house that her father built on the family farm near Massena, Iowa. She was one of eight daughters and one son.Marjorie, and six of her sisters formed the entertainment troupe, "The Seven Spies Sisters." They entertained throughout nine midwestern states. They entertained with programs that included tap dance, toe dancing, song, comedy, and acrobatic acts. They were the largest all sister entertainment group of their time and many times shared the billing with Andy Williams and his brothers, Frances Albert "Frank Sinatra", and performed with the original Lawrence Welk band.She met and married Carl E. Benson of Anita, Iowa on April 10, 1943 while he was serving in the Marines Corps during World War II. While Carl was serving, Marjorie was working at the Douglas Aircraft factory in San Diego, CA. They were blessed with four children, Curtis (Marlys) of Ankeny, Georgia, of Ames, Robert (Ann) of West Des Moines, and James (Martha) of Basalt, CO. 12 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.Marjorie was a member of St Cecilia Catholic Church, order of the Knoll, Iowa State Foundation, Iowa Auto Dealers Association, Ames Chamber of Commerce, Beta Tau Delta, Ames Home Builders Association, and Ames Golf and Country Club. She retired from the family business, Benson Motors Inc., at the age of 86.Marjorie and Carl celebrated 71 years of marriage before his passing in October 2014. They loved traveling with friends and family, wintering in Florida, family gatherings, the ISU Cyclones, dancing, golfing, and working together in various family ventures. She delighted in spending time with her large family and friends. She was a marvelous cook and was known for her homemade noodles and for the best Iowa popcorn ever.She was preceded in death by her husband Carl, her parents Henry and Florence, brother Virgil Spies, sisters Muriel Legg Bell, Cleone Ray, Juanita Budd, Ada Preston, Mary Jane Lane, Georgia Cowan, and Betty Schultz, grandson Scott Lyscio, January 2, 2020, granddaughter Amy Jo Lyscio November 9, 1969.Due to the Covid 19 pandemic there will be a Mass celebration of life at a later date.Memorials may be directed to Saint Cecilia Church or the Girls and Boys Club of Ames.