Marjorie Cahalan
Urbandale - Marjorie Ann Cahalan, 85, died Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
She devoted her life to her family, friends, and her Catholic Faith. An RN graduate of Allen Memorial Hospital, in Waterloo, loved nursing and the friendships she formed while in school. Marge was kind, loving, and wonderfully organized.
Marge enjoyed cooking, needlepoint, sewing, making blue-ribbon winning quilts, and traveling the country with her husband, Art, for his skeet shoots. She enjoyed time at the lake watching hummingbirds and listening to loons. In her spare time, she was a community volunteer for the church and the hospital. Marge found great joy in being wife, Mom, and Nana. She was inspiration to us all.
Marjorie is survived by her sons, Dr. Steve (Gabrielle Malett) and Scott (Erika Sybers) Cahalan; daughter, Kathy (Tom) Johnson; brother, Roger (Doris) Childs; grandchildren, Andy, Danny (Shelby), Matt (Emily), Stephen and John Cahalan, Emma Cahalan, Kim Crawford, and Sadie, Matt and Alicia Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Arthur Cahalan; her parents, Ralph and Katherine Childs and 3 of her brothers (John, Harold and Everett) and both of her sisters (Jane Birchard and Lucille Woeste).
Visitation is Friday, January 17, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by a Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m., at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, 8201 Hickman Ave., Urbandale. The Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, January 18, 10:00 a.m., Saint Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church, Des Moines. Interment follows Mass at Resthaven Cemetery, 801 19th ST, West Des Moines. Following interment, the family will host luncheon at Sacred Heart Parish Center, 1601 Grand Ave. West Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Saint Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church; or John Stoddard Cancer Center, both are in Des Moines, Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020