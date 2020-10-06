Marjorie "Marge" DuBoisJohnston, Iowa - Marjorie C. DuBois, 87, of Johnston, formerly of Des Moines, died October 5, 2020 at Brio in Johnston. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 8 at Iles Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 9 at Westover Chapel followed by urn burial at Masonic Cemetery.Marge was born in Patterson, IA on January 27, 1933 to Howard and Grace (Strable) Lull, and lived most of her life in the Des Moines area. She attended Simpson College and Iowa State University before beginning her secretarial/bookkeeper work. She was married to Don DuBois on November 27th, 1955, in Patterson, and they made their home in Des Moines where they raised their two children. She was a member of Douglas Avenue Presbyterian Church and enjoyed golf, bowling, playing cards, and most importantly, visiting her grandchildren in Chicago.She is survived and lovingly remembered by: her son, Jeffrey DuBois (Janet Lake) of Urbandale; daughter, Jill DuBois (John) Mertins of Chicago, Illinois; brother, Jack Lull of Urbandale; and two grandchildren, Brad and Brooke Mertins of Chicago. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 2003; infant son, Stephen; parents; brother, Dean Lull and two sisters, JoAnn Busch and Darlene Yuill.