|
|
Marjorie E. Schwien
Des Moines - Marjorie E. Schwien, 96, of Des Moines, passed away, Friday, January 24, 2020, at Taylor House in Des Moines.
Marjorie was born on February 4, 1923, at Boone, Iowa, the daughter of August F. and Carrie (Sherman) M. Schwien. She graduated from Boone High School in 1941.
She worked at Riekenberg's from 1941 to 1944 and from 1944 to 1948 at the Recorder's office at the Boone County Courthouse. In 1948 she became the bookkeeper at Riekenberg's and continued working there until 1951.
Marjorie attended Boone Junior College in 1949 and graduated from there in 1951. She attended Drake University and received her Bachelor's Degree in 1952 and a Master's in 1957.
Marjorie began teaching at Army Post School in Des Moines in 1952 and also taught at Sabin and Riley elementary schools. In September of 1961, she became an Elementary Consultant working with new teachers and continued in that position for four years when she became an Elementary Principal and served in that position at McKee, Douglas and Moore Schools.
She was a member of Aldersgate Methodist Church, Des Moines Retired Principals Association and the Des Moines Retired Teachers Association.
Survivors include a sister-in-law, Betty Schwien, several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father in 1950, mother in 1965, sister Catherine Monroe in 2001, and two brothers, LaVerne in 2011, and Clarence in 2017.
Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Wesley Acres Community Room in Des Moines with a visitation to be held following from 3-5 p.m. at the Westover Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Linwood Park Cemetery in Boone.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020