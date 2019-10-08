|
|
Marjorie Earlene Ware
Johnston, formerly of Grimes - Earlene Ware, 82, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Mercy One Hospice in Johnston. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Grimes. Burial will follow at Sunny Hill Cemetery in Grimes.
Earlene was born August 18, 1937, in Bloomfield, Iowa, to Cecil and Ruth (Davis) Bowling. She married Bernard E. "Bud" Ware on August 4, 1957, in Bloomfield, IA. They moved to Grimes in 1965 where they raised their four children. Earlene was a Registered Nurse for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company for 25 years, retiring in1994. She moved to Johnston in 1993.
Earlene's life was centered around her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered for hosting four generations at her Easter and Christmas Eve family celebrations. These events were rarely missed! Earlene also enjoyed travelling with her friends and long-time companion, Bill Alexander.
Earlene is survived by her four children, Pam (Dave) Perkins of Dallas Center, Cindy (Jeff) Hagelberg of Ankeny, William (Carolyn) Ware of Grimes, and Brad Ware of Urbandale; nine grandchildren, Scott (Laura) Perkins and Adam Perkins, both of Dallas Center, Laura (Adam) Goldsmith of Denver, CO, Lisa (Bill) Keenoy of Waukee, Kay (Dominic) Foster of Ankeny, Kenneth (Raynee) Hagelberg of Waukee, Michelle Henry of Dallas Center, William Ware, Jr. of Clive, and Kim (Joe) Philippson of Grimes;15 great-grandchildren and her siblings, Elaine (Gerald) Hill of Kirksville, MO, Kay Bates of Peoria, IL and Stephen (Karen) Bowling of Bloomfield, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, great-grandchild, Zachary Van Pelt, grandson-in-law, Jed Henry, brother-in-law, Harry Bates, and Bill Alexander.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday at Iles-Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center. Contributions may be made to Mosaic of Central Iowa (mosaicinfo.org). Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 8, 2019