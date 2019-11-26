|
|
Marjorie Ellison
Des Moines/Carlisle - Marjorie Ann Ellison, 95, of Des Moines/Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. A memorial funeral service for Marjorie will be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A visitation will begin at 1:00 pm prior to the service.
Marjorie was born on October 16, 1924 in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Raymond and Blanche(Young)Black. She was the creator of the Wee Wisdom Nursery School and Day Care. She loved the many years she spent teaching young children. Marjorie's favorite past time was garage sales and junk stores. She couldn't wait to find that next treasure she just couldn't live without. She was a woman who always had a smile on her face and touched the lives of many.
Marjorie is survived by her husband Roland of Des Moines; children, Judy Ellison(Jim)Alldredge of Sun Lakes, Arizona, Jim Ellison of Carlisle and Joani Ellison(Rick)Meyers of Des Moines, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Ray B. Black and Blanche(Young)Black, and her sister, Jan Black Martin.
Roland and the family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Trinity Care Center for all the wonderful care they gave to Marjorie over the years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Trinity Center at Luther Park. Online condolences may be left at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 26 to Dec. 8, 2019