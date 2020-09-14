Marjorie "Marge" F. Oleson
Springville - Marjorie "Marge" F. Oleson, 91, of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Springville, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A service will follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, conducted by Pastor Sue Ellen Sherman. Burial will follow at the Springville Cemetery in Springville. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Marge under "photos and videos", starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Marge was born May 23, 1929, in Bedford, Iowa, the daughter of William and Weda (Eberhart) Adams. She graduated class of 1947 from Vinton High School in Vinton, Iowa. On July 27, 1952, Marge was united in marriage to Francis Oleson. To this union were born two sons, Jim and Jeff. Marge was a devoted mother and homemaker. She was a volunteer resident advocate for the Abbe Center for 25 years. Marge was an active member of the Springville United Methodist Church and the Paralta Embroidery Club. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Marjorie is survived and lovingly remembered by her two sons, Jim (Patricia) Oleson of Des Moines, Iowa, and Jeff (Debra) Oleson of Miami, Florida; six grandchildren, Ben (Aynsley) Oleson, Ashley (Andrew) Snodgrass, Melissa (Adin) Dzaferagic, Mark (Andrea) Oleson, Patrick Oleson, and Hope Oleson; two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Noah Snodgrass; one brother, Russell Adams of Vinton; sister-in-law, LaVonne Adams of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis Oleson; two brothers, Thomas and Robert Adams; sisters-in-law, Donna Adams and Sue Anne Oleson.
Memorials in Marjorie's memory may be directed to the Springville United Methodist Church, 169 Broadway Street, Springville, Iowa, 52336.
Please share a memory of Marjorie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.