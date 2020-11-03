1/
Marjorie Gallentine
Marjorie Gallentine

Marjorie Hayden Schermerhorn Gallentine, born September 19, 1933 in Peru, Iowa, the seventh child of Teddy and Regina Hircock Hayden, passed away on November 1, 2020.

Marjorie married Ray Schermerhorn on April 1, 1954. To this union, three children were born; Gary, Sheryll, and Teddy. On January 20, 1976 she married John Dale Gallentine.

Marjorie was a great homemaker and seamstress. She enjoyed the outdoors and kept her yard free of weeds and leaves, as well as her neighbors. She was an avid walker, which was a good thing being able to no longer drive her car. You could usually find her out walking. Marjorie retired from the Carlisle Nursing Home in Carlisle, Iowa.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter Sheryll Eidenschink of Decorah, Iowa, son Teddy Schermerhorn of Geyser, Montana, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two sisters; Grace Anne Faux of Ottumwa, and Norene (Scott) Zimmerman of Burley, Idaho, and many nieces and nephews.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, son Gary Schermerhorn, husband John Gallentine, sisters; Faye, Beulah, Floene, and Helen, and her brothers Keith and Merrill.

The family gives special thanks to the Carlisle Police Department for their many trips to her home to assist her, her grandson Randall for the trips to the grocery store and doctors' appointments, and to the staff of the Carlisle Nursing Home.

Burial will take place Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Montpelier Cemetery.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
515-989-3510
