Marjorie Giles
Pella - Marjorie Beryl Giles passed away on May 5, 2019. Marjorie was Dean of Students at Central College from 1983-95 and as the college's Director of Retention and Leadership Development Programs from 1995-98. Marjorie helped start women's athletics championships in the Iowa Conference, was the first female president, and was a member of NCAA Council. Marjorie remained active at Central College, served as President of Crossroads of Pella, and on board of Pella Community Day Care Center. During retirement she enjoyed reading with first grade students and volunteering at Second Reformed Church and with Pella Historical Society. Memorial service will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 3 pm, Second Reformed Church. full obituary:www.vandykduven.com
