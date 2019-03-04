|
Marjorie Goodwin
Indianola - Marjorie Bernice Goodwin, 94, passed away March 1, 2019 at The Village in Indianola. A memorial service will be held for Marjorie at the Village on Friday, March 8 at 2:00pm in the Heritage Room. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service in the E Street Café located inside the main entrance of The Village. Marjorie will be buried prior to the service in a private graveside ceremony at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Marshalltown.
Marjorie was born December 25, 1924 on a farm in rural Garrison Iowa to Frank and Gertrude Zimmer. As a teenager, her family moved to Tama. Marjorie graduated from Tama High School and attended the University of Iowa. She married Dale Goodwin on May 5, 1946, and they had two daughters, Kathy and Dalene. They remained married for 65 years until Dale's passing on November 19, 2011. One of Marjorie and Dale's favorite things to do together was to go dancing. Along with her love of dancing, Marjorie played the flute and piano, as well as the bells many Sundays in the Methodist Church Hand Bell Choir. She and Dale also raised many different pets throughout their years together, including a pet duck. She worked various retail jobs in Indianola through the years. From 1967-1974, Marjorie worked as the assistant director of the Brenton Student Center at Simpson College. After her time at Simpson, she worked for Indianola Middle School as a teaching assistant. Marjorie was a member of the Indianola First United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Ben) Brackney of Indianola and Dalene (Roger) Holland of West Des Moines; brothers, Richard (Peggy) Zimmer of Madison Wisconsin and David (Lynda) Zimmer of Northridge California; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Dale.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepard Fund, , and First United Methodist Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019