Marjorie Hargens
West Des Moines - Marjorie Ann (Ault) Septer Hargens, went home to heaven on Monday, November 23, 2020. She died at the age of 96 years, 4 months and 13 days of natural causes, under the care of Wesley Life Hospice and Steve, Jenna and Marilyn at Steve and Marilyn's home.
Due to the unprecedented risk of Covid-19 at this time, there will be a private family burial with appropriate safety measures. Please visit Marjorie's page at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com
and at the bottom of her obituary click on view live stream to view her service. A Celebration of her Life will be held in 2021, when it is safe to gather and do so. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation, West Des Moines Christian Church, or Wesley Life, who blessed us beyond words.