Marjorie Helgerson
Des Moines - Marjorie Louise Helgerson, 100, passed away on December 24, 2019 at Wesley Acres in Des Moines.
Marjorie is survived by her children, son, Ole Helgerson (the late Katherine Hlavka) of Carson, Washington, and two daughters, Sarah Helgerson (Douglas Vandahl) of Kanata, Ontario, Canada, and Martha Helgerson (Donald Houston) of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; four grandchildren, Robert Vandahl (Genevieve Beaujolais), William Vandahl, Anna Houston, and Mary Houston; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin; two brothers (Kenneth Wenstrand and Curtis Wenstrand), and a sister (Phyllis Doolittle).
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship or to the Montgomery County History Center in Red Oak, Iowa.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 600 6th Avenue, Des Moines. For additional information and online condolences please visit www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019