Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Anita
1003 Main Street
Anita, IA 50020
712-762-3538
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Anita, IA
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Anita, IA
Anita - Marjorie Karns, 85, of Marshalltown, Iowa, and formerly of Anita, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Bickford Cottage in Marshalltown.

Visitation with the family will be held 10:00 to 11:00 AM February 18, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Anita, Iowa. The Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, following visitation at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Anita at a later date.

The family wishes memorials go to the Anita Library/Community Center of Anita or the United Methodist Church.

Hockenberry Family Care in Anita, Iowa, is in charge of services.

Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 15, 2019
