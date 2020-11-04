Marjorie "Marge" McKeeverDes Moines - Marjorie McKeever, age 75, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Thursday, October 29th after battling cancer. She was born on May 27, 1945 in Des Moines, Iowa.Marge was an avid member of Creekside Church and a devout servant of the Lord. Even in her last days on earth, she continued to share God's kindness and love, a true testimony of her faith in Christ Jesus. Her compassionate and full heart will be missed and celebrated by all those whose lives she touched.She is survived by her children Scott (Teresa) McKeever, Stephanie (Tim) Gates, and Sandi (Trent) Scully, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, brothers, Rick (Rose) Wignall and Glen Wignall, sisters in law Debbie Jones and Marla Young.Marge was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Mike McKeever; parents, Glen and Margaret Wignall; sister, Marlys Pedigo, brother, Mike Wignall, sister in law Judy Wignall, and brother-in-law Jim Young.Family will have a private graveside service November 21st at 1pm. There will be a celebration of life at a later date TBA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Point - Taylor House.