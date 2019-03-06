|
Marjorie "Marge" Merle VanNausdle
Des Moines - Marjorie "Marge" Merle VanNausdle passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice.
The family will greet friends Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11a.m. at Bloomfield United Methodist Church, 5930 Indianola Avenue. A private family burial will be held in Creston, Iowa in April.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Bloomfield United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 6, 2019