MARJORIE MOORE
Indianola - A Celebration of Life Service for Marjorie Moore, 90, who passed away peacefully Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, at Specialty Select Hospital in Des Moines, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 3 at First United Methodist Church, Indianola. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. An additional time of celebration will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5 at The Village Heritage Room.
Marjorie Ann Weber was born November 22, 1929 near Viroqua, Wisconsin to Earl H. and Viratine Cade Weber. She began school at age four, making the long mile trek down the hill to the Weber school. She graduated from Viroqua high school in 1946. Then she and her older sister Miriam began their new adventure far away, hopping the bus with suitcases of their belongings and heading to Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
At Simpson she met a returning G.I. and on August 17, 1948 she married Raymond D. Moore at Liberty Pole, Wisconsin. They were blessed with four children: Ann Louise, Kathleen Rae, Philip Earl and Carol Elaine.
Raymond and Marjorie moved to Belchertown, Massachusetts where he served as student pastor while attending seminary. She was alone all week with two small children. She was independent from the beginning. In 1954 they returned to Iowa to various parishes.
They lived in North Liberty, Rippey, Moulton, Killduff, Mediapolis, Dunlap, Sigourney and Brooklyn.
The start of their family interrupted her Simpson education, so when the children had all started school, she began the daily hour-long commute to Kirksville, Missouri where she finished her B.S. in education and went on to earn her Master's degree. A move to central Iowa led to her teaching at Grinnell High School and Marshalltown Community College. From that time until retirement she taught at various Community Colleges in Iowa. She taught English and especially loved composition and literature, finding a special appreciation for evening adult classes.
In addition to teaching, she had other jobs through the years, including as partner in a fabric store. When they retired to Knoxville, she helped start Almost Free, a used clothing store run by the women of the Knoxville UMW, and was their treasurer of the thousands of dollars they raised for missions.
In Knoxville, the Moores became well-known throughout town for their beautiful flower gardens, especially their many and varied roses. In 2007 they moved to the Village retirement center in Indianola, where her interests and activities were wide. She wrote the monthly front page article for the newsletter, chaired the Library Committee, helped lead the Book Club and played cribbage often. She was a prolific poet, occasionally having poems printed in "Lyrical Iowa" and sharing her poetry in the newsletter.
The Moores took their tiny travel trailer to nearly every state, teaching their children the love of history and of God's creation. She loved genealogy, traveling with Raymond to Germany and England to find family roots. Losing her life-long partner in 2014 didn't stop her from traveling. A mission trip to Guatemala at the age of 87 with daughter Carol and granddaughter Rachel was a special highlight because she could spend some time with her two Guatemalan daughters, Ana and Ligia, who had lived with them as exchange students many years ago.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Raymond, her sister Miriam Weber, as well as many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Ann Johnson of Norwalk, Kathy Moore of Indianola, Phil Moore and wife Char Heitman of Eugene, Oregon, and Carol Zumwalt and husband Ron of Indianola. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Kurt Johnson of Phoenix, Jennifer Jones and husband Joe of Indianola; Andrew Zumwalt and wife Donna of West Des Moines, Sam Zumwalt of Indianola, Rachel Zumwalt of Des Moines, and Rio Heitman Moore of Eugene, Oregon. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Leia, Kate, Anna, Ali, Alivia and Austin.
Marj is also survived by her brother Richard (Dick) Weber, two treasured sisters-in-law, Priscilla Strohbehn and Marles Moore. She is also survived by 33 nieces and nephews and their families, all of whom she treasured, and by a special second-cousin, Tina Weber.
Memorials may be made to Simpson College, Bidwell-Riverside Center in Des Moines, and the Good Shepherd fund of the Village. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
