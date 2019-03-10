|
|
Marjorie Rice-Baker
West Des Moines - Marjorie Rice-Baker, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday March 7, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. To view full obituary and share online condolences please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Rice family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019