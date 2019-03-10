Services
For more information about
Marjorie Rice-Baker
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Marjorie Rice-Baker


1945 - 2019
Marjorie Rice-Baker Obituary
Marjorie Rice-Baker

West Des Moines - Marjorie Rice-Baker, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday March 7, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. To view full obituary and share online condolences please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Rice family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019
