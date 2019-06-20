|
Marjorie Rowland
Melcher-Dallas - A Funeral Service for Marjorie A. Rowland, age 88 of Melcher-Dallas, was held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Gosport Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Columbia Fire & Rescue Department, the Melcher-Dallas Fire & Rescue Department, the Melcher-Dallas Library or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Survivors include her children: Carole of Pleasantville and Donald (Linda) of Knoxville; grandchildren: Chris (Sarah) Rowland, Amy (Matthew) Naumann and Mathew (Jessica) Rowland; great-grandchildren: Cole, Ben, Ethan, Kaleb and Kaylee Rowland and Cole and Alysa Sharp; her kitty cat, Shadow; grand dogs, Andrew, Tanner and Sam's Angel and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends and neighbors.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 20, 2019