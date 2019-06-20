Services
Bybee & Davis Funeral Home
301 N 2nd S
Knoxville, IA 50138
641-842-3217
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Rowland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Rowland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie Rowland Obituary
Marjorie Rowland

Melcher-Dallas - A Funeral Service for Marjorie A. Rowland, age 88 of Melcher-Dallas, was held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Gosport Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Columbia Fire & Rescue Department, the Melcher-Dallas Fire & Rescue Department, the Melcher-Dallas Library or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

Survivors include her children: Carole of Pleasantville and Donald (Linda) of Knoxville; grandchildren: Chris (Sarah) Rowland, Amy (Matthew) Naumann and Mathew (Jessica) Rowland; great-grandchildren: Cole, Ben, Ethan, Kaleb and Kaylee Rowland and Cole and Alysa Sharp; her kitty cat, Shadow; grand dogs, Andrew, Tanner and Sam's Angel and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends and neighbors.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now