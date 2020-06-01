Marjorie Tate
Des Moines - Marjorie M. Tate
February 10, 1933 to May 29, 2020
Marjorie was born in Topeka, KS, the only child of Alfred Charles and Kathryn Mae Bauman. She graduated from Topeka High School, received her Bachelor's in Music from Washburn University in Topeka, and her Master's in Music from Indiana University Bloomington.
Marjorie moved to Des Moines in the fall of 1956, where she taught piano and harp in the Des Moines Public Schools. In the same year she joined the Des Moines Symphony as principal harpist, a post she kept for over 20 years. During her musical career she also performed with the Iowa State University Orchestra, taught private harp lessons, was an accomplished pianist, and enjoyed a variety of free-lance musical engagements. After her retirement from music, she worked as a medical transcriptionist for several years. She was a member of Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity ("Theta" chapter), Music and Drama in Des Moines, and the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
She met Roger Tate in the choir at Grace United Methodist Church in Des Moines in 1957, and they were married on September 14, 1958 in her hometown of Topeka, KS. The couple raised three children, Katherine (Craig) Dory of Troy, NY, Caroline Tate of Des Moines, and David Tate of Iowa City. Marjorie will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, Brandon (Katelyn) Dory, Sean Dory, Allyson (Matthew) Hawkins, Emily Richey and Molly Richey, and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Abigayle Hawkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger, and grandson Ian Dory.
Marjorie was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church for over 60 years, was a member of United Methodist Women ("Anna" circle), and also spent several years as a Stephen Minister. She enjoyed her family and friends, classical music, reading, and Christian caregiving. But by far her greatest accomplishment and passion in life was her devotion, love and care of her family!
Private interment will be in the Glendale Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, The Taylor House hospice in Des Moines, or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.