Marjorie White
1943 - 2020
Marjorie White

Urbandale - Marjorie A. White left us Thursday, May 28th very peacefully in her home. She was born to Mae and Lowell Fuller on March 25, 1943. She is survived by her daughter, Rita Mae Fleener; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Garry) Sandy; and stepchildren, Lynette (Gary Kutz) White and Matthew (Laurie) White. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby E. White, son, Raymond C. Burns, and her parents.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 1- 2 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA with funeral services following at 2:00 p.m.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
