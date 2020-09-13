Marjory LiggittIndianola - Marjory Liggitt, 91 of Indianola, passed away Friday September 11, 2020 at Vintage Hills Memory Care unit in Indianola.Marjory was born on September 4th 1929 to Emil and Effie Harless Sampson, along with a twin sister Margret. She graduated from Osceola Highschool, taught school at Oak Grove country school, worked as a supervisor at Bell Telephone Company, and later she and her husband owned a dry cleaner in Norwalk Iowa. Marjory was united in Marriage to Emmett Liggitt. After retirement from the dry cleaner business they spent many years traveling together and spending winters in Texas. Marjory enjoyed going to craft fairs, listening to country music, and spending winters in Pharr, Texas. She was a member of the Norwalk Christian Church for many years and many bible study groups.Marjory was preceded in death by her parents, husband Emmett, sisters Wilma Kentner and Mary Alice Blair. Brother in laws, Clair Kentner, Marven Blair, and Kenneth Hines. Step children, Richard Liggitt, Jane Schusterman, and Sharon Hughes.She is survived by sisters, Margret Hines of Indianola, IA, Vesta (Jim) Emary of Osceola, IA and step daughter Maris Anderson of Aurora, CO, and many step grandchildren and nieces and nephews.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Road Des Moines, Iowa 50310. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. also at Merle Hay Funeral Home. Memorials can be given to the Norwalk Christian Church, 701 Main Street, Norwalk, Iowa 50211.Due to the Covid-19 restrictions the family would ask you please wear a mask and help social distance.The family would like to thank Vintage Hills of Indianola for the care she received in the last year of her life.