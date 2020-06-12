Dr. Mark A. Durst
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Mark A. Durst

West Des Moines - Dr. Mark A. Durst passed away June 10, 2020 at Edgewater Wesley Life Community in West Des Moines at the age of 98.

Survivors are daughters Thalya Durst Hanson(Mark) and Rachel Durst Pick (Douglas); grandchildren Elizabeth Hanson Stephanou (James), Anne Pick Johnson (Chris), David Hanson (Christa), Andrew Pick (Kara), and Matthew Pick; great grandchildren Sophia Stephanou, Annalise Stephanou, Eleanor Hanson, Madeline Hanson, Owen Johnson, and Mae Pick; and cousin Helen Marie Winkler.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. The family wishes, in lieu of flowers, that any memorials be directed to the Lake View Library, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, the Lake View Historical Museum or the Mark Durst Memorial.

See complete obituary at www.IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved