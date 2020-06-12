Dr. Mark A. Durst
West Des Moines - Dr. Mark A. Durst passed away June 10, 2020 at Edgewater Wesley Life Community in West Des Moines at the age of 98.
Survivors are daughters Thalya Durst Hanson(Mark) and Rachel Durst Pick (Douglas); grandchildren Elizabeth Hanson Stephanou (James), Anne Pick Johnson (Chris), David Hanson (Christa), Andrew Pick (Kara), and Matthew Pick; great grandchildren Sophia Stephanou, Annalise Stephanou, Eleanor Hanson, Madeline Hanson, Owen Johnson, and Mae Pick; and cousin Helen Marie Winkler.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. The family wishes, in lieu of flowers, that any memorials be directed to the Lake View Library, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, the Lake View Historical Museum or the Mark Durst Memorial.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.