Mark Alan Gilbert
1967 - 2020
Mark Alan Gilbert

Woodward - Mark Alan Gilbert, 53, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 22 at Woodward Cemetery in Woodward. Feel free to bring a lawn chair. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 10:15 a.m. Saturday and scroll to the bottom of Mark's obituary to join in the service.

Mark was born May 19, 1967, in Perry, Iowa, to Arthur Gilbert and Hazel Knox. He married Debra Epley on October 5, 1991 and they made their home in Woodward where they raised their two daughters.

Mark worked as a Resident Treatment Worker for Woodward Resource Center for 33 years. He was a member of the Woodward Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years. Mark enjoyed camping at Cutty's, golf cart rides, going on family vacations, and being outside.

Mark is survived by his wife, Deb, two daughters, Erin (Nick Ridler) Gilbert of Maxwell, IA, and Dani Gilbert of West Des Moines, IA; his parents, Art Gilbert of Woodward and Hazel Knox of Grimes; sisters, Christi (Brian) Devick of Woodward, IA, and Denise (Norman) Miller of Newton, IA; and his mother-in-law, Sue Epley of Woodward, IA. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Gilbert, step-fathers, Darwin Knox and Larry Freese, and his father-in-law, Erwin Epley.

The family will receive friends from 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Brandt Funeral Home in Dallas Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Woodward Fire Department. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brandt Funeral Homes- Dallas Center
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Woodward Cemetery in Woodward
