Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Van Meter, IA
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Church of Christ
Sutherland, IA
Mark Alyn Rahbusch Obituary
Des Moines - Mark Alyn Rahbusch, 56, passed away on September 25, 2019 at the VA Central Hospice Center in Des Moines, IA following a 6 month battle with cancer. A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, October 4th at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, IA followed by a Celebration of Life at the American Legion in Van Meter. An additional Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held 1-3:00 pm Saturday, November 2nd at the Church of Christ in Sutherland, IA.

Mark was born March 6, 1963 in Cherokee, IA to Thomas and Connie (Davis) Rahbusch. He graduated Sutherland High School in 1981 and joined the US Army in 1984, being honorably discharged in 1993. On June 26, 2004 Mark wed Tina Hall of Des Moines.

Mark enjoyed hunting and trapping for raccoons, collecting sports cards and memorabilia, and cheering on the Hawkeyes with his son Riley. During his free time, Mark attended his son Riley's baseball and basketball games. Prior to his illness, Mark was employed with Garvis Honda.

His love for family and friends was shared in his smile, he will be missed by all. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Tina; 3 children: Geoffrey of Ada, OK, Chelsi of Atoka, OK, Riley of Des Moines; mother, Connie Rahbusch of Sutherland, IA; brother, Tom (Kathy) of Orange City, IA; granddaughter, Sophia; four nieces, a nephew and many other relatives and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his maternal/paternal grandparents; father, Thomas, Sr.; and sister, Jann.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Des Moines VA Central Community Center or to Riley's college fund. On line condolences are welcome at www.Des MoinesCremation.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 2, 2019
