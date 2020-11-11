1/1
Mark Aschan
Des Moines - Mark Aschan (64) of Des Moines IA. Born December 28, 1955 passed away November 10, 2020. Mark is survived by his brothers Terry, Eugene, and Kevin and his children Mark, Cherie, Stephanie and Melissa and many extended family members. Mark is proceeded in death by his parents Margaret and Terry, his brother Kent and granddaughter Casey. Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. Memorials can be made to his family.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
