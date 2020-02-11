Services
Mark Barton

Mark Barton Obituary
Mark Barton

Des Moines - Mark Barton was born April 23, 1963 in Omaha, NE and died February 9, 2020 in Des Moines, IA. Respects can be paid during his Memorial Service being held at Brooks Funeral Care, 7975 University Blvd. Clive, IA 50325 at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Please dress casually.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Barton, mother, Rosemary Barton, and brother, Steve Barton. He is survived by his sister Vicki (Larry) Palmisano, Sister-in-law Helen Barton, Nephews Nick Palmisano, Travis (Cate) Barton and Kyle Barton, and seven great nieces and nephews.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
