Mark Block
Ankeny - Mark Block, 67, of Ankeny passed away in his sleep due to a cardiac event March 17, 2019 at home.
A visitation will be held at Memorial Services of Iowa 5-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 27th. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 28th at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ankeny.
Mark was born March 10th 1952 to Claus Arnold (Arnie) and Ivabelle (Ivy) Block in Great Lakes, Illinois. He lived in California, Hawaii, and Washington as a young child before his dad retired as a Lt. Commander in the Navy and moved the family to Renwick Iowa, where Mark spent most of his childhood. Mark attended the University of Northern Iowa where he obtained a degree in education and met his first wife, Donna Wolf. They were married for 30 years and raised two daughters. Mark enjoyed a 42 year career as an Industrial Technology teacher, and most of that time was spent in the Ankeny Community School District.
He is survived by his two daughters, Audra (Ryan) Doak of Ankeny and Maia (Nick) Wallace of Waukee, and six grandchildren, Rowan, Ashlyn, Austin, Archer, James and Ivy. Mark is also survived by his sister Lynne (Harlan) Hickock of Largo, FL and their daughter Haley. Mark will be missed by many other family, friends, former students, and his significant other, Debra Mock. Preceding him in death were his parents, Arnie and Ivy Block.
Memorials may be directed to the Mark Block Scholarship Fund, which is set up at Veridian Credit Union.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019