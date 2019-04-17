|
Mark "Pops" Dauterive
Urbandale - Mark, 63, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. His memorial service will begin at 9 a.m., Friday, at Crossroads Fellowship Christian Reformed Church, 1200 60th Street in West Des Moines. He will be interred at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Mark Alan Dauterive was born August 2, 1955 in Des Moines to Rita Jo Aeschliman. He proudly served as a Chief Petty Officer for 21 years in the United States Navy. After retiring from the Navy, Mark served 23 additional years at the City of Des Moines Waste water treatment plant as a generator specialist. Pops was a tinkerer and had the ability to fix damn near anything.
"GUM" (Great Uncle Mark) as he loved to be called by his great nieces and nephews lived a life of service and love. Mark never met a stranger and prided himself on mentoring many. He enjoyed giving, helping others, and selflessly provided help to anyone in need. Mark's greatest joy was his children. He would always say, "You'll never know how much I love you until you hold your own."
Mark is lovingly remembered by his wife, Joy; five children: Bryan (April), Christina Dauterive-Marquez, Sarah (Rhys) Pate, Joseph (Kelsey), and Timothy (Nicole); adopted son, Dominic Mathew; thirteen grandchildren: Amelie, Colette, Isaiah, Symantha, Izaak, Makencie, Makayla, Jase, Johannah, Cullyn, Alexia, Karmyn, and Aubryanna; and siblings: Don, Denise, Susan, Phil, Paul, Mary, and Yvonne. He is also survived by Joy's parents, Glen and Darlene Summers; and Joy's siblings: Joan, Jim, John, Jay, and Jennifer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to or Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 17, 2019