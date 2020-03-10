|
|
Mark Grommet
Des Moines - Mark Grommet, 60, of Des Moines, IA, passed away Saturday, March 7th at Mercy One Medical Center. Mark was born April 1st, 1959 in Denver, Colorado and moved to Marshalltown, Iowa when he was 9. Mark was 1 of 4 children born to Philip and Anna Eva Grommet. He was retired from the Union Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and especially spending time with family.
Mark is survived by his wife Connie, his children Jacob (Tanna), Joseph, Shannon Funderburk (Rick) and Michelle Sikes; his brother Philip (Vickie) and sister Anna Marie Williams (Rick); and several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Anna Eva Grommet; brother Andy Grommet; and niece Michelle Grommet.
At this time, cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held on April 1st from 4 to 7 PM at the UAW Local 893 Hall located at 411 Iowa Ave W, Marshalltown, IA 50158.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020