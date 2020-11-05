1/1
Mark Healy
1956 - 2020
Cave Creek, Arizona - Mark Healy

CAVE CREEK, AZ - Mark Healy, 64, passed away on October 21, 2020. Mark was born to Robert and Meryle (Dolly) Healy on March 28, 1956 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was a nurse at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ for 17 years.

Mark was a kind and gentle person. He had a unique sense of humor that could liven the spirit and make everyone laugh. He was a loving and giving soul and loved his family very much.

Mark loved to travel and visited many states and countries around the globe, including Hawaii, Alaska, California, England, Scotland, Paris and Egypt, to name a few.

Mark had a special talent for remodeling and turned an empty building into his showplace home in Cave Creek.

Mark is survived by his brothers, Larry (Christine) Healy and Greg Healy; and sister, Lori (Kevin) Thompson. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian; father, Robert; mother, Meryle; and sisters, Julia Healy and Valerie Hill.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
