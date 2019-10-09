|
|
Mark Hoffman
Clive - Mark Michael Hoffman, who loved God and his family above all else, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 4 surrounded by those closest to him. He was 62.
Born on December 8, 1956, Mark was the oldest son of Mike and Christella (Moreno) Hoffman. He adored his mother - her comfort, her food, her words - throughout his entire life. He loved his two younger brothers, Eric and Jason, with all his heart. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and Dowling High School, where he met the love of his life Suzanne (Stanfel) Hoffman. They were married on May 31, 1980 and had their first daughter Andrea in 1981, followed by Ashley, Austin and Alex. The "4 A's" - as he called them - were his pride and joy. He loved his new role as Grandpa to Olivia and Madeline and will watch and guide them from above forever.
Mark was a builder all his life. His love for the open road was rooted in drives with his father to install ceilings and drywall in buildings throughout Iowa and the Midwest. He was known by his cousins and brothers - who also worked for his father's acoustical ceiling tile company - as the best ceiling installer there was. He owned his own business and retired in 2014 but never stopped dreaming about work. Next to those of his wife and kids, some of his best memories were of being on job sites with his brothers and cousins, listening to music on a stereo and singing along as he arranged ceiling tile after ceiling tile.
Mark loved art, music, playing guitar, antiques, and a full plate of his mom's enchiladas. He enjoyed football - he played in high school - and loved to have a good game on TV.
He was fierce and loyal in his love for his family. He was a Catholic who found peace in forgiveness for himself and for everyone. In his final days, he found great comfort in prayer and saying the Rosary with others.
He is survived by his mother Christella, his wife, Suzanne, his four children Andrea, Ashley (O'Connor, with husband Andrew and children Olivia and Madeline), Austin (Elise), and Alex and his brothers Eric and Jason. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Santina Stanfel, brothers- and sisters-in-laws, aunts, an uncle, nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his hero, his father Michael Hoffman, his father-in-law Larry Stanfel, and the many relatives who we know welcomed him home.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, October 10 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa. A Rosary will begin at 4 p.m. with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11 at St. Theresa Catholic Church followed by a burial at Glendale Cemetery.
The family requests donations be made to the tuition assistance fund at Dowling Catholic High School, so that others can start their dreams in the same place as Mark.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 9, 2019