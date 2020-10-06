1/1
Mark Krengel
Mark Krengel

Atlantic - Mark A. Krengel, 67, of Atlantic, IA, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

If you were to ask Mark how he wanted his obituary to read he would have said something like, "Some have died before me and there will be some that die after me."

Mark had a 50-year history in retail which started at Anthony's in Atlantic as a teenager, and he later went on to work at Johnson Clothing in Ames and Des Moines. In 1976, he joined Howard's Clothing in Atlantic.

Mark was one of a kind; always so full of life and a little bit ornery. He had a loose filter; there was no guessing what he thought.

Mark is survived by his wife, Emily Krengel of Atlantic, Iowa; son, Hans (Morgan Johnson) Krengel of Lutsen, Minnesota; grandson, Theodore "Teddy" Krengel; mother, Vera Krengel of Perry, Iowa.

Per Mark's wishes and because of the present health guidelines private services will be held at later dates. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
