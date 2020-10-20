Mark L. Tuttle went home to Jesus on October 20 at age 59 due to complications of diabetes. His devotion to family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.



Mark was born in York, Nebraska to Lanny and Shirley Tuttle in 1960. He married his high school sweetheart, Janet, in 1980. They were blessed with two children, Matt and Bekah.



In 1984, Mark entered ministry at the Rowley and Walker Methodist Churches. He went on to serve in Marion, Altoona, Ankeny and Oskaloosa. One of his biggest joys was working with youth at church camp. Many lives were changed over the course of 30 years of ministry. While living at Sunny View Care Center, he continued to touch lives through his weekly devotions.



Mark is survived by his wife, Janet; his son, Matt Tuttle; and his daughter Bekah (Nick) Wieland. He is preceded in death by his parents.



No services will be held at this time. All memorials will go towards camp ministry.









