1/1
Mark L. Tuttle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark L. Tuttle went home to Jesus on October 20 at age 59 due to complications of diabetes. His devotion to family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Mark was born in York, Nebraska to Lanny and Shirley Tuttle in 1960. He married his high school sweetheart, Janet, in 1980. They were blessed with two children, Matt and Bekah.

In 1984, Mark entered ministry at the Rowley and Walker Methodist Churches. He went on to serve in Marion, Altoona, Ankeny and Oskaloosa. One of his biggest joys was working with youth at church camp. Many lives were changed over the course of 30 years of ministry. While living at Sunny View Care Center, he continued to touch lives through his weekly devotions.

Mark is survived by his wife, Janet; his son, Matt Tuttle; and his daughter Bekah (Nick) Wieland. He is preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held at this time. All memorials will go towards camp ministry.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved