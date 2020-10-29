1/1
Mark Lee Shanks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Lee Shanks

Davenport - Mark Lee Shanks, 65, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Davenport. Per his request, cremation rites were accorded. A Celebration of his life will be held Saturday, November 14th at 2 pm at The Runge Mortuary. His final resting place will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Christ UMC Food Pantry. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com. Mark was born September 26, 1955 in Davenport, the son of Harry and Vera (Finch) Shanks. He graduated in the class of 1974 from Davenport West High School. Mark worked as a machine repairman for 36 years at John Deere prior to his retirement. He was active in coaching both sons in youth sports for multiple years. He also enjoyed cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was formerly married to Mary Elizabeth Shanks (McGrath). He later married Michelle Byars-Shanks and she preceded him in death on June 1, 2015. Mark loved spending time fishing and boating with his grandchildren at his lake house in Montezuma, IA. Those left to honor his memory include his sons: Aaron (Melissa) Shanks, Baxter, IA and Landon Shanks, Vitoria, Brazil. Grandchildren: Tanner and Leah Shanks and Dante Shanks, Cassandra and Evan Bianchi; brother, Gary (Elaine) Shanks, Savanna, IL and a nephew, Tim Shanks, Savanna, IL. His parents preceded him in death.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved