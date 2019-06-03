|
|
Mark Martens
Prole - Services for Mark Martens, 67, who passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Des Moines, will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Martensdale, IA with burial following in the Linn Grove Cemetery, Rural Norwalk, IA.
He is survived by his mother, Martha Martens; siblings, Ernest Martens, Keith Martens, Wayne (Karen) Martens, Alice (Howard) Kulzer; many nieces and nephews; friends, Angie Gill, Jerel Merical, Mark Edmunds and Mark Davitt. He is preceded in death by his father, Philip Martens.
Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Memorials may be given to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in his name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 3, 2019