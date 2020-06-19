Mark Parmenter
Elkhart - Mark Parmenter, 56, passed away June 16, 2020. A public visitation will be held 2-5 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd.)
Full obituary at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.