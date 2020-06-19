Mark Parmenter
Mark Parmenter

Elkhart - Mark Parmenter, 56, passed away June 16, 2020. A public visitation will be held 2-5 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd.)

Full obituary at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home
