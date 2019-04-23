|
Mark Philip Wine
Anaheim Hills, CA - Mark Philip Wine, 70, passed away on April 20, 2019 from complications following spinal surgery near his home in Anaheim Hills, California. Mark was born in Iowa City, Iowa on January 6, 1949 and spent his childhood years in Davenport and Des Moines. Mark graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1967, where he was President of the Student Council and on the football team. Mark attended Princeton University, in Princeton, New Jersey and graduated in 1971 with an A.B. degree in History. Mark graduated from the University of Iowa Law School in 1974, where he was an editor for the Iowa Law Review. After serving as a law clerk for the United States Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, he began his legal career in private practice in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Mark subsequently moved to Los Angeles and then to Orange County, California.
At the time of his death, Mark was a partner in the law firm of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe based in the Orange County, California office. Mark specialized in patent and intellectual property litigation, representing many leading companies in the United States, Asia, and Europe and he had served as chair of Orrick's global patent group. Mark had a keen legal mind and a sharp wit. His law firm website notes that Mark was a "natural born storyteller" who could transform complicated technology into compelling stories, and that he could "charm any jury."
In 2005 Mark married Carol Rice of Anaheim Hills, California, and they had 14 wonderful years together. Mark had a big personality and a zest for life. He enjoyed travel, food, entertaining, Democratic politics, and watching just about every movie made in the last 50 years. Mark and Carol loved to host family, friends, and colleagues for elaborate dinners at their home in Orange County or at their home in Palm Springs which they had helped design and build together. Mark was always generous and would surprise his friends and loved ones with unexpected gifts of things that he particularly enjoyed, earning him the nickname of "Mail Order Mark."
Mark is survived by his wife, Carol, and by his children Nicholas Wine (Lindsey) and Meredith Wine (Patrick Seul), both of Minneapolis, and Callie Rice Wine and Cassidy Rice, both of Portland, Oregon. Mark is survived by his grandchildren Ellie and Berkeley Wine, and Mackenzie and Bennett Seul, all of Minneapolis, his parents, Donald and Mary Wine of Des Moines, his sister, Marcia Wine of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and his brother, James Wine (Janie) of Des Moines, as well as adoring nieces.
Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, P.O. Box 4557, Des Moines, Iowa 50305 or DMARC Food Pantry, 1435 Mulberry Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in California.
Mark will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 28, 2019