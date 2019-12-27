|
Mark S. Finkelstein
Windsor Heights - Mark Stephen Finkelstein, 69, of Windsor Heights, Iowa, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Iowa Jewish Life Center in Des Moines. He was born October 31, 1950 in Brooklyn, New York to Jack Arnold & Irene Pauline (Lemus) Finkelstein.
Mark studied at New York City's High School of Performing Arts and received his Ph.D. in Music Education with emphasis on Music History at Michigan State University. While at MSU, he served on the Public Affairs Committee of the Lansing Jewish Federation and was appointed as Hillel Director, for which he was honored twice.
Mark came to Des Moines in 1996 to serve as Community Relations Director for the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines. For the past 23 years he worked to unify different ethnic and religious communities, promote Holocaust education, monitor anti-Semitism, ensure adequate separation between religion and state, teach about Judaism, advocate for Israel, and promote civil rights for all.
Mark was a founding member of, and played trumpet in, a local klezmer band, the Java Jews. With his upbeat demeanor, sense of humor, and compassion and care for all, he served as a vital member of the Jewish community and local community at large.
He is survivedby his wife, Jody Hramits, daughter, Mayim Yael, sons, Sheya Pardes and Aden Raviv, and sister, Elyse Bento.
Funeral services will be 2:00pm, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Tifereth Israel Synagogue, 924 Polk Boulevard, Des Moines, Iowa 50312. Burial in Jewish Glendale, 4909 University Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50311, will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines or a .
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019