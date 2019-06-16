|
Mark S. Schnoor
Sioux City - Mark S. Schnoor, 59, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Touchstone Living Center in Sioux City, IA. Mark will be missed by his beautiful daughter, Gretchen Schnoor of Des Moines, IA; his sister, Kim Hinkle of Ankeny IA; and his nephew, Will Hinkle of Waukee, IA. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Mary Schnoor. The cremation will take place at Waterbury Funeral Service in Sioux City, IA. A life celebration will be scheduled privately by the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019